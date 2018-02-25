Applications Being Accepted for Head Start Preschool

The Head Start Preschool program, administered by the North Iowa Community Action Organization, will be taking applications for preschool classes that begin this fall. There is no cost to qualifying families. The child must be three to four years old by September 15, 2018.

Head Start provides a warm nurturing preschool atmosphere, with a qualified teaching staff. The program follows Creative Curriculum and a focus on school readiness goals. Children are served nutritious meals and health/development screenings are provided. The program continually encourages family engagement.

NICAO also offers center-based Early Head Start that serves prenatal to age three at Clear Lake and Manly locations.

Those who want more information on how to apply should call (866) 836-3124 or go to www.nicao-online.org.