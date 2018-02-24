Winter Storm Watch Now in Effect

A potent winter storm system is expected to move in today and continue through tonight. Forecasters are calling for anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of new snow on the ground. The snow could be heavy at times today and into tonight. The snowfall, in combination with northeast winds gusting as high as 31 mph, may cause blizzard like conditions at times. Wind chills are expected to fall as low as 5 degrees. The winds could also create slippery road conditions and snow covered roads.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the entire broadcast area including Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Palo Alto, Wright, Kossuth, Cerro Gordo, and Humboldt Counties. Peak snowfall should occur late Saturday afternoon and early evening. Snow ordinances in all area cities will go into effect until 24 hours after the storm passes.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Emergency Management Coordinators along with city and county officials are urging those who have to venture out today and tonight, to consult road conditions by calling 511 or staying tuned to KIOW or kiow.com.