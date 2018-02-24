NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Hunter Education Classes Available Before Turkey Season

Hunters who need to satisfy the hunter education requirement can search for and sign up for a course at www.iowadnr.gov/huntered.

Prospective students can see which courses or field days are near them; how many seats are available for the class or if the class is full and a waiting list is available. There is also a map showing the location along with the instructor’s name, a course overview and any special instructions.

Iowa law requires all hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972 to satisfactorily complete a hunter education course in order to purchase a license. Children as young as 11 may enroll in the course, but their certificate of completion will not become valid until their 12th birthday.

Each year, around 12,000 students complete hunter education in Iowa.

Online only course option for adults

The online only course for adults is designed for Iowa residents 18 years of age or older that have prior hunting and/or firearms handling experience.

The course covers the same material as the classroom course, allowing the student to complete the entire course, including the final test, in an online setting. Certification is received at the successful completion of the online course.