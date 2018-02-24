Grassley Takes Questions on Gun Control

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley spoke at the Greater Burlington Partnership Friday morning, with gun control one of the main topics. A woman pulled out a wallet-sized photo and showed it to the Republican Senator.

Many showed up to challenge Grassley’s stance on new gun control measures in the wake of a Florida school shooting that left 17 dead last week. Grassley said he wouldn’t support a new ban on so-called “assault weapons,” he said the 1994 ban was allowed to sunset for a reason.

Grassley says he is willing to consider changing things with an “intellectual basis,” however says the study “proves otherwise” for a new ban on AR-15 style rifles. Around 150 people were in attendance for the event, in which Grassley discussed infrastructure, the farm bill, federal tax-cut, and even President Donald Trump’s tweeting habits.

The stop was part of Grassley’s 99 county tour of Iowa.