Eagle Grove Students Offer a Day of Service for a Fallen Eagle Scout

Friday marked a full decade for the annual Day of Service and Giving on what would have been the 24rd birthday of an Eagle Grove boy. Aaron Eilerts was 14 when he was killed by a tornado that hit the Boy Scout camp in Harrison County in 2008. Beth Stephas, a counselor at Robert Blue Middle School, says students at Aaron’s old school tackled a list of projects, several which were started by Aaron.

Students have branched off and launched their own community service projects which Stephas says are inspired by Aaron’s memory.

Stephas says it’s such a treat for the students to be carrying on Aaron’s thoughtful volunteer efforts year after year.

Former Iowa Governor Chet Culver signed a proclamation in 2008 marking February 24th as a statewide Day of Service and Giving in memory of Eilerts. The Robert D. and Billie Ray Center gives out an award each summer to an Iowan who follows the lead of Aaron Eilerts in giving back to their communities during the Iowa Character Counts Awards ceremony.