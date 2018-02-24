Deaths From Alcohol, Drugs, and Suicides Are Down in Iowa

A new report finds surprisingly large increases in the number of deaths by alcohol, drugs or suicide among racial and ethnic minority groups nationwide, but the figures in Iowa are an exception. Albert Lang, senior communications manager at Trust For America’s Health, says Iowa’s numbers in all three categories over the past few years are among the lowest in the country.

While it’s not a critical issue now, the report projects that Iowa’s drug, alcohol and suicide death rate could rise by 36-percent in the next decade.

The national figures in the report look bleak. Alcohol, drug and suicide deaths increased at a record pace in 2016 — by 11-percent — and represent more than 14,000 additional deaths over 2015. For two years in a row, increases in these deaths have been at record highs.

The study is being released by the non-profit, non-partisan Trust for America’s Health and Well Being Trust. See the full report, “Pain in the Nation: The Drug, Alcohol and Suicide Epidemics and the Need for a National Resilience Strategy,” online at: http://www.paininthenation.org