Top of Iowa Conference East Division All-Conference Girls Basketball Teams

2017-2018 Top of Iowa East Division Girls Basketball All Conference Teams
1st Team
Kaylee Parks Central Springs Senior
Peyton Olson Newman Catholic Senior
Rylie Olson Osage Junior
Gabby Schwarting Osage Senior
Elizabeth Jenkins St. Ansgar Senior
Jacqlyn Caspers West Fork Senior
Lexi Jones West Fork Senior
2nd Team
Morgan Kelley Central Springs Senior
Britney Holthaus Nashua-Plainfield Senior
Nicole Heeren North Butler Senior
Brenna Jacobs Osage Senior
Madi Johnson Osage Senior
Morgan Thieman Rockford Junior
Hali Anderson St. Ansgar Frreshman
Honorable Mention
Anna Dietrich Central Springs Senior
Libby Fisher Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore
Maria Determan Newman Catholic Senior
Marcy Jacobs North Butler Senior
Laura Hopperstad Northwood-Kensett Junior
Mia Knudsen Osage Sophomore
Jamie Schuster Rockford Junior
Molly Jenkins St. Ansgar Junior
McKenna Weaver West Fork Junior
Player of the Year: Kaylee Parks, Central Springs
Coach of the Year: Chad Erickson, Osage