Jerry L. Lunning Sr., 78, of Forest City, died Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the Hancock Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa

Graveside services will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Monday, February 26, 2017 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City.

