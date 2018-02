Herman Evers, age 86 of Lakota passed away Wednesday, February 21st.

Funeral Services for Herman Evers will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, Lakota.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the First Presbyterian Church, Lakota.

Oakcrest Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.