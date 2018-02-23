Hancock County says NO to Levy Increases

Good news for Hancock County residents…taxpayers in Hancock County will see no levy increases this next fiscal year. The Hancock County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget Tuesday with no opposition and what Supervisor Jerry Tlach says is comparable to last year.

Despite no increase in levies, the Hancock County Supervisors are looking forward to some future projects. Tlach tells what the county’s plan is for the next 5 years.

In other business: the Hancock County Board of Supervisors considered bids for general open ditch excavation and maintenance of small projects in 2018. Tlach says they will now have someone readily available to take on these small projects.