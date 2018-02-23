Clive Junior Wyke, 90, of Britt passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Memorial services for Clive Wyke will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt with Chaplain Arthur Zewert of Hospice of North Iowa officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt with full military honors.

Visitation for Clive Wyke will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon.

