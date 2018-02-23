Carlene K. (Schager) Peyton, 78, of Dows passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services for Carlene Peyton will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, 206 West Ellsworth Street in Dows with Pastor Shawn Hill officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 2, 2018 at First Lutheran Church, and will continue one hour prior to services on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

100 North Lee Street

Dows, Iowa 50071

515-532-2233