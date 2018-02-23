Bin Safety Week Comes With Safety Steps for Area Farmers

The director of the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety, Dan Neenan, is asking area farmers to reconsider entering grain bins.

Neenan says if a farmer decides to enter a bin, there are some essential safety steps to follow.

He also recommends being at least 18 years old before entering a grain bin, ensuring good air quality inside the confined space, wearing a body harness, and following the rule Neenan says is broken most often on the farm.

And, according to Neenan, the attendant should not enter the bin if there’s trouble, but instead call emergency services. This week is recognized as Grain Bin Safety Week.