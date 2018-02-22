So…You Want More Snow?

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire broadcast area until midnight tonight. This means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities. They should use caution when on the roadways and also should check out current road conditions by calling 511.

A wide section of Iowa was glazed in a thick coating of ice on Tuesday and today’s forecast calls for more of the same, with an extra helping of snow. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines, says the temperature is hovering right around 32 degrees so some areas of the state are seeing rain while others have freezing rain, sleet or snow.

Central and southern Iowa will see less snow and more rain, then freezing rain as the temperatures fluctuate. Much like on Tuesday, Krull says the ice could cause serious problems ranging from dangerously-slick roads to tree damage that leads to power outages.

It’s been a little warmer in eastern Iowa but all of the rain and melting snow in recent days has led to flooding in some areas. Krull says it appears most of the precipitation falling in the eastern third of the state today will be in the frozen form, not rain.

The heaviest flooding at the moment is along the Maquoketa River near DeWitt in Clinton County. Keep up to date with the ever-changing forecast at weather.gov or kiow.com

