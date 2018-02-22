It’s Becoming More Polluted Indoors According to Studies

A new study has come up with a surprising result: Because cars are now dramatically cleaner than they used to be, products like skin lotions and indoor cleaners are becoming the dominant source of key emissions.

University of Colorado lead author and scientist, Brian McDonald, says common household products such as printer ink or cleaning agents are now a major cause for concern because the transportation industry is much cleaner than it was 50 to 100 years ago.

The study was conducted by the University of Colorado’s Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences and published in the journal Science. McDonald’s study measured volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which play a significant role in the formation of ozone and fine particulates in the atmosphere. He notes that tiny particles damage people’s lungs.

He says VOCs are commonly found in furniture, fumes generated by cooking, detergents, soaps, pesticides and other petroleum-based products. In terms of meeting air-quality standards, McDonald says it’s important to know that the products people use in their everyday lives are affecting air pollution.

He adds even though people use a lot more automobile fuel than household products containing petroleum, lotions, paints and other products nonetheless now contribute about as much to air pollution as does the transportation sector.