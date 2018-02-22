David M. Benson, 71 of Forest City, died peacefully after a long struggle with heart disease and finally pneumonia and congestive heart failure, Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at the Mercy Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial of cremains will take place in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa in the summer.

