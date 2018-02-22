Penalties May Be Reduced for Marijuana Possession

Supporters of a bill that would reduce the penalties for first time marijuana possession say it would save Iowans money and reduce the disproportionate number of African-Americans in the criminal justice system.

Iowa’s first offense penalty for even a single marijuana joint is one of the toughest in the country, up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Daniel Zeno, policy counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, says the state’s harsh penalties hit minority and low-income communities the hardest.

Senate File 432 would reduce penalties for possession of five grams of marijuana or less to a simple misdemeanor, with no more than 30 days in jail and a maximum $625 fine. The Iowa Peace Officers and State Police associations oppose the bill. So far, the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy hasn’t taken a stand. Other bills to reduce penalties for first-time marijuana possession have been introduced in previous years without success.

Zeno says the state’s current, severe penalties keep youths out of college and cause Iowans to lose job opportunities.

And Democratic legislator Mary Wolfe says local jurisdictions end up shouldering the costs when people are put in jail for possessing small amounts of marijuana.

Wolfe adds in 2016, half of the 3,400 possession convictions in Iowa involved five grams of marijuana or less.