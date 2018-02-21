Worth County Weigh-In Approaching

The Worth County Fair 4-H and FFA Swine Weigh-in will take place on Friday, March 2nd from 4:30pm to 5:30pm and Saturday morning from 9am to 10am at the Northwood-Kensett Vocational Ag Shop.

Exhibitors may weigh up to eight market gilts or eight market barrows. There will be no on farm weigh-ins this year. The mazimum weight is 85 pounds and exhibitors are to have all pigs ears notched and castrated prior to the weigh-in.

For more information on the weigh-in, call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Specialist at (641) 324-1531.