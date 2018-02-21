Waldorf University to Host Stop Hunger Food Packaging Event February 28

Waldorf University will be hosting a Stop Hunger Food Packing Event on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Atrium on campus.

“This is a great event that truly shows the impact we can make – not only with our monetary contributions, but with our time,” said Steve Smith, Waldorf University Assistant Professor of Religion and Philosophy, and lead organizer of the event. “Our goal this year is to package 50,000 meals – and I know we’ll reach that goal with the help of our students and members of our community.”

In its twelfth year, this is a joint project between Waldorf University and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Waldorf University students, as well as members of the community, will spend the day filling boxes with food to send to those in need. For every box of food packaged and donated, 216 children will be fed.

Donations are still being accepted to help purchase food to pack. “There have been several fundraisers throughout the year to raise money for this event, however more donations are needed,” Smith said. “If you’re unable to help pack food that day, you can still contribute monetarily to this great cause.”

Donations can be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa 50436. Checks should be made payable to Immanuel Lutheran Church with Stop Hunger indicated in the memo.

If you are interested in helping pack food, please contact Mary Reisetter at 641.585.8681 or email her reisettem@waldorf.edu to sign up. Volunteers are scheduled for one hour sessions.