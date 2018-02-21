Senators Urge President to Re-Engage in TPP

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined 25 of her colleagues in sending a letter to President Trump supporting his recent comments about re-engaging in Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade negotiations. The senators wrote, “Reducing barriers to trade and investment, protecting American intellectual property rights, and leveling the playing field for U.S. businesses, manufacturers, farmers, fishermen, and ranchers is of utmost importance, and we ask that you prioritize engagement with the TPP so that the American people can prosper from the tremendous opportunities that these trading partners bring.” They continued, emphasizing that an “improved TPP would therefore bolster and sustain the economic growth America has experienced over the past year facilitated by the regulatory reductions and reforms enacted by your Administration and the substantial tax cuts that you signed into law.” The letter was sent prior to President Trump’s scheduled meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House later this week. The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and ways to promote economic growth for both nations. Ernst joined Senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Orrin G. Hatch (R-UT), Pat Roberts (R-KS), John Cornyn (R-TX), Mike Rounds (R-SD), James Lankford (R-OK), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), James Risch (R-ID), John Barrasso (R-WY), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Ben Sasse (R-NE), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Todd Young (R-IN), Roger Wicker (R-MS), John McCain (R-AZ), and Richard Burr (R-NC).