School Bus Transportation Money Bill Passes Iowa House

The Iowa House has overwhelmingly passed a plan to provide extra state money to about 40 percent of Iowa school districts to help cover transportation costs. Some area rural districts spend nearly $1,000 a year to bus students to school. West Hancock Community Schools spend over $1,110 per pupil, per year. The North Iowa Community School District also has a hefty transportation per pupil bill. Representative Tedd Gassman, a Republican from Scarville, says four school districts have merged into one in his area.

The money spent on busing in districts like his takes away from what could be spent educating the students once they get to school, according to Gassman.

Senators last year voted for a permanent fix, but the House plan that emerged Monday night is a one-time allotment to address the transportation issue, plus extra money for address inequities in the formula that distributes general state aid on a per pupil basis. Representative Cindy Winkler is a Democrat from Davenport who argued for at least a three-year funding commitment.

Davenport’s superintendent is using cash reserves to make up for a state funding inequity. He’s been notified by state officials he could lose his professional license for using more of his district’s reserves than is allowed by law.