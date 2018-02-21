Lake Mills’ Morgan Fritz 2018 Recipient of E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship

Morgan Fritz, a senior from Lake Mills, has been named the 2018 recipient of the E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship Award. Morgan was selected from 87 applicants from high schools across Iowa and will be honored at halftime of the Class 4A State Basketball Championship Game Friday, March 2.

The E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship, named in honor of the longtime Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union Executive Secretary, is worth $15,000 over four years to assist the recipient as she attends the Iowa college or university of her choice.

Miss Fritz was one of six finalists for the award. The other finalists were: Samantha Schepers, ADM; Natalie Hansen of Winterset; Sarah Altemeier of Cedar Rapids Washington; Maci Gambell of Pekin and Riley Mack from Southeast Polk. All five receive $1,000 scholarships.

Morgan ranks first in her class of 55 at Lake Mills High School. The senior class president is active in numerous activities in school, including speech, Quiz Bowl, marching band, concert band and jazz band. Morgan is a member of Lake Mills’ chapter of National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Morgan is active in the Lake Mills community. She created a peer tutoring program, which allows middle school and high school students to get help from their peers in subjects they don’t understand. She is a member of the State of Iowa Youth Advisory Council (SIYAC), which is a group of 21 students from across Iowa that work closely with legislators on issues important to Iowa’s youth. Morgan is the President of the Silver Lake Huskers 4-H club from Worth County and is the reigning Worth County Fair Queen.

Morgan owns seven letters in track and cross country. She is a four-time all-conference performer in cross country and owns the school record for the fastest 4K time. She is a distance runner in track and has been a medal winner at the state qualifying meets.

Morgan is the daughter of Teresa and the late Daron Fritz. She is the 26th recipient of the E. Wayne Cooley Scholarship.