Gladys Woodley, 105, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Gladys Woodley will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Clarion Church of Christ, 420 North Main Street in Clarion, with Pastor Warren Curry officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until service time at 11:00 AM at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233