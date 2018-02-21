Cameron Beminio is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for February 21, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK FEBRUARY 21 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Cameron Beminio came back from a devastating knee injury in last year’s State Wrestling tournament to take 3rd at 285 pounds this year. Beminio opened the tournament with a 1st period pin, and won his quarterfinal 5-2. After being pinned in the semifinal by the eventual champion, Cameron won 8-2, then won the 3rd place match with a 3-2 win in the ultimate tiebreaker. Congratulations to Belmond-Klemme senior Cameron Beminio, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Other’s Considered: Rachel Leerar, West Hancock Girl’s Basketball; James Betz, GHV Boys Basketball; Gabe Irons, Lake Mills Wrestling;