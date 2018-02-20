Experts Say the Area Flooding Risk is Low in 2018

Spring is still several weeks away, but the National Weather Service has released its first look at potential flooding. Senior hydrologist Jeff Zogg says there appear to be few worries right now.

There was very little snow on the ground until just recently, and he says that is one of the things they take into account.

The flood risk is based on areas the normally might flood and does not include the possibility of flash flooding brought on by heavy rains. Zogg says water levels in streams and lakes make a difference in the outlook.

He says there are several other factors that could impact any flooding between now and spring.

The speed of the warm-up and snowmelt is also a factor, as a gradual melting gives the streams and lakes more time to absorb the runoff from the melting.