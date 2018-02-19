Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

A winter storm will produce two rounds of freezing rain through Tuesday. The first round is in progress over the area into this afternoon. Forecasters are calling for at least a tenth of an inch today and an additional tenth tonight into tomorrow when the second round is expected to move in. Trees and power lines may be adversely affected due to the weight of the ice. As a result, there may be power outages such as what is occurring in Kossuth County. 300 customers were reportedly without power due to the ice accumulations on power lines.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all border counties in Minnesota and the entire Iowa broadcast area. The advisory means that travel ma become difficult, if not impossible tonight. In addition to the freezing rain, strong gusty winds may cause tree limbs to fall, particularly in tree covered roadways. The same effect may be felt on overhead power lines.

Some roads are currently ice covered, particularly residential roads. A emergency snow ordinance may be applied in area cities so that road crews can salt and sand roads to break up the ice. Officials ask that you move all vehicles off road so that salt and sand coatings can be done effectively.

Those who must travel out, should consult the latest road conditions by calling 511 and use extreme caution when traveling.