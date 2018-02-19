Vivian L Pletcher, 89, of Britt passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services for Vivian Pletcher will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at United Methodist Church, 707 4th Street Southwest in Britt with Pastor Robert Dodge officiating. Burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 20 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

