Merlin “Mort” H. Stockseth, age 82, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his daughter’s home in Belmond, IA. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 10:30 AM, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, Belmond, IA.

Visitation will be Monday, February 19, 2017, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 pm AT THE Andrews funeral home 516 1ST street Southeast, Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral services at church Tuesday. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton, IA.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.