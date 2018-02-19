John W. Staley, Jr., 62, of Garner died Saturday, February 17, 2018 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN.

A memorial service will be held 1:30 P.M., Friday, February 23rd at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com