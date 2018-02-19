Hancock County Board to Approve Fiscal Budget

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am by first looking at bids for small projects that may require bidding. The Hancock County Secondary Roads Department generally will handle small drainage projects for the county, but there are cases that call for specialized equipment which the department does not have. The board must look at each of these projects and determine if the Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders should bid them out.

At 10am, the board will hold a Public Hearing to hear from residents and county employees on the Fiscal Year 2018-19 budget. The hearing will incorporate the approval of the compensation board’s recommendations for elected officials and a resolution to approve the budget. Another resolution for committed funds for the Fiscal Year 2018-19 will also be considered. If there are no serious concerns, the board may approve the budget.

Drainage matters to be considered not only the small projects, but a repair and cleanout of Drainage Districts 1 & 2 Laterals 5, 10, and 11. The board will consider plans and specifications from the engineer assigned to the project, the set a date and time for the opening of bids.

In another development, the board will examine and discuss a petition and accompanying bond for an improvement project in the Galls Creek watershed. The board may appoint an engineer for the project and review the original petition.

Jason Nedved will appear before the board to discuss the Drainage District #130 Main Open Ditch. The discussion will center around private crossings and a tree agreement.