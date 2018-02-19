Emergency Kits Should be Updated Before Venturing Out Today and Tomorrow

Winter Storm Advisories are issued when forecasters are confident that there will be significant amounts of snow, sleet, and ice associated with the forecasted storm. Coupled with high winds, travel could become extremely dangerous if not impossible. If someone has to travel, they should first check on the latest road conditions by calling 511 or listening to KIOW. Before leaving, make sure that the vehicle is equipped with an emergency snow kit that begins with a cell phone according to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

Buffington also emphasizes that you should include other items in this emergency kit.

There have been many instances where stranded drivers will leave their vehicles in order to get help or seek shelter. In virtually all cases, this is a mistake according to Buffington.

The National Weather Service is expected to lift the Winter Storm Warning at 12pm on Tuesday.