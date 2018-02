Barbara A. (Caldwell) Edwards, 94, of Clarion passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services for Barbara Edwards will be held at a later date.

Memorials in Barbara’s memory may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Clarion or the Wright Medical Foundation.

