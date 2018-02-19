Area Ice Storm Shuts Down Much of North Iowa

Many schools and businesses are closed in the area, not because of the Presidents’ Day holiday but due to the wintry weather. Two rounds of freezing rain are expected over the next 24 hours that’ll coat a wide section of Iowa in a layer of ice. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service, says many roads are already in poor condition.

Temperatures are warmer in central and southern Iowa, at least for the moment, and most of the precipitation that’s now falling is just rain, but that won’t be the case after the sun goes down.

That second round of freezing drizzle may be much more serious as it will cover areas of the state with larger population centers.

Heavy ice that coats trees could bring down limbs onto power lines and cause outages, while all roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways will be exceptionally slippery.

Keep close tabs of road conditions at the Iowa Department of Transportation travel website, 511ia.org or get updated forecasts from the National Weather Service at weather.gov.