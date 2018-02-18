Ernst Statement on Secure and Succeed Act

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after legislation she co-sponsored to provide a permanent status for DACA-eligible recipients and enhance border and entry security, known as the Secure and Succeed Act, did not advance in the Senate: “I am deeply disappointed our legislation did not move forward in this critical and timely debate today. This legislation provides a way forward for our DACA recipients, provides immediate and significant investments in our border, and it recognizes that you cannot view immigration in a silo – it is a bulky issue that represents many legal, economic, and security concerns. Many of these issues are deeply interconnected. Addressing DACA and the border without some of the other issues plaguing our system is a half solution. We must pass legislation that considers all of the serious and pressing issues in this debate.”