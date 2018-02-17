State Wrestling Consolation Finals

Consolation Semifinals 2A



145 Tanner Abbas Clarion-Goldfield-Dows over Joey Busse Humboldt 10-2

160 Wes Cummings PCM over Zach Williams Osage Fall 2:42

195 Nick Smith Central DeWitt over Kade Hambly Clear Lake Fall 3:39

Consolation Semifinals 1A

120 Casey Baker I-35 over Tyler Helgeson Lake Mills 5-0

126 Jacob McBride Newman Catholic over Wyatt Crocker Logan-Magnolia Fall 2:36

160 Cameron Rasing Rockford over Ryan Schott Iowa City Regina Fall 6:27

170 Nathan Haynes Missouri Valley over Chase McCleish Newman Catholic Fall 1:18

182 Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme over Zach Ryg Central Springs 9-7

195 Gabe Irons Lake Mills over Jake Jennett Lisbon Fall 0:26

195 Hunter Hagen West Hancock over Wes Geisler Hudson Fall 2:58

220 Marquise Paino over Zack Santee Central Springs Tripoli 3-2

285 Cameron Beminio Belmond-Klemme over Brock Farley Denver 8-2

Consolation Finals 2A



3rd/4th 145 Noah Fye New Hampton over Tanner Abbas Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-4

5th/6th 160 Zach Williams Osage over Cavin Malloy Williamsburg Fall 4:32

5th/6th 195 Kade Hambly Clear Lake over Dalton Chipp Hampton-Dumont 12-2

Consolation Finals 1A

7th/8th 106 Jack Ramaker Lake Mills over Bryce Shaha Mount Ayr 3-0

5th/6th 120 Cael Frost Don Bosco over Tyler Helgeson Lake Mills Fall 3:07

3rd/4th 126 Jacob McBride Newman Catholic over Easton Larson Don Bosco 5-4

3rd/4th 160 Austin Hellman Don Bosco over Cameron Rasing Rockford Fall 1:05

5th/6th 170 Thomas Even Don Bosco over Chase McCleish Newman Catholic 5-2

7th/8th 170 Brandon Trees North Butler-Clarksville over Gunnar Grunstad Panorama 3-2

5th/6th 182 Zach Ryg Central Springs over Manning Kuboushek South Winneshiek 3-0

3rd/4th 182 Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme over Trevor Carey Panorama Major Decision 20-12

3rd/4th 195 Gabe Irons Lake Mills over Hunter Hagen West Hancock 8-4

5th/6th 220 Nicholas Gaes Alta-Aurelia over Zack Santee Central Springs 6-4 OT

3rd/4th 285 Cameron Beminio Belmond-Klemme over Enrique Maravilla Manson-NW Webster 3-2 UTB