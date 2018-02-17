SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Yellow Bass Good and Walleye Are Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Ice is 11 inches thick. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or waxworms on a jig in areas with structure anywhere from 10-15 feet deep. Bluegill – Fair: Catch keeper size bluegills with a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm fished near structure.

Bacon Creek Lake

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 27th.

Black Hawk Lake

The winter aeration system is on in Town Bay. Expect areas of thin ice and open water in Town Bay. Ice thickness is around 12-14 inches off of Ice House boat ramp. Bluegill– Fair: Use a teardrop jig and waxworm fished off the bottom near Ice House Point and Gunshot Hill, the rock pile off of Gunshot Hill, and the rock pile off Cottonwood Point. Some sorting is needed. Walleye – Fair: Use a spoon and minnow fished on the rock piles off Cottonwood Point and in the east basin. Low light hours and after sunset are best.

Black Hawk Pits

Ice is around 10-12 inches thick. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small jig tipped with waxworms fished near the bottom.

Brushy Creek Lake

Use caution, conditions are variable – drill test holes often and expect less ice near inflows, in the main channel, and near trees. Walleye – Fair: A few walleye are being picked up with jigging spoons and a minnow head. Low numbers, but most are bigger fish with some over 25 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Decent numbers of bluegill catches reported with waxworms on a teardrop jig. Some sorting is needed. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow on a jig fished near structure in 10-15 feet of water.

Moorland Pond

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 20th. Use small tube jigs tipped with bait or live minnows under a bobber.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Most ice is around 14-18 inches, but there are variable conditions near shore – some areas of shoreline had open water within the last couple weeks so use caution. Walleye– Fair: Use rattle spoons and jigging spoons with a minnow head in 8 feet of water on the edges of the old dredged area in the west end. Some anglers are catching limits of fish. Most fish are less than 14 inches, but some over 23 are being picked up too. Most of the action is at the west end of the lake off Casino Beach, Frank Starr, and College Island. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch have been picked up while targeting walleye. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being picked up while fishing for walleye.

Most lakes in western Iowa have 9-18 inches of ice. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Blue Pit

Trout are still being caught. Fish near the pier with small jigs tipped with live bait.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 17-20 inches. Avoid areas near the aerators. Ice heaves have made access on the lake difficult in spots.Yellow Bass – Good: The bite has picked up. Use light tackle and be mobile to stay on fish. The best bite is still at dawn and the last hour of light. Walleye – Slow: Try jigging spoons and minnow heads near the island. The best bite is at dusk. Yellow Perch – Fair.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 17-20 inches. Avoid areas near the aerators. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with spikes or a minnow head near the edge of the dredge cut.

Lower Pine Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish around the Island in the late afternoon. Yellow Perch – Good.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 17-21 inches. Avoid areas near the aerators. Walleye – Slow.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Ice thickness is 17-19 inches. Avoid areas near the aerators.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass action is picking up; fish traditional sites and move often to find active fish.

Five Island Lake

Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers have had good pole bending activity with numbers of fish harvested. Yellow Bass – Good: Action has picked up, good numbers of fish have been harvested; fish the dredge cuts for the best action. Black Crappie – Good: Incidental catches by the yellow bass anglers reflect bonus numbers in the creel.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system. Walleye – Fair: Walleye action has slowed; persistence will be rewarded with a good catch.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught; fish the Stoney Point area for the best action. Walleye – Fair: Numbers of fish are reported from Lost Island Lake; change tactics with the changing weather conditions. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch and black crappie are being caught by anglers fishing for yellow bass.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system.

Silver Lake (Palo Alto)

Walleye – Fair: Ice anglers report catching walleye; best bite is during late day. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fishing action has been very variable; ice anglers are catching nice size perch.

Spirit Lake

Limited access to the lake. Yellow Perch – Good: Numbers of large angler acceptable size fish being caught.

Trumbull Lake

Yellow Perch – Good: Persistent and patient anglers will be rewarded with good numbers of yellow perch 12 inches and larger in the creel. Northern Pike – Good: Action has picked up; anglers are harvesting northern pike from the lake.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills continue to be fussy; persistence and patience will be rewarded with good numbers of fish caught. Reports of improving water clarity. Northern Pike – Good: Good numbers of fish up to 36 inches are being caught. Tip-up action will improve in the next few weeks.

Reminder: Walleye season is closed on Spirit, East and West Okoboji. Ice fishing shelters must be removed by Feb. 20. For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.





NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Ice conditions may change fast with warmer temperatures. Use caution when going on ice. Check ice depths often. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish in slack water out of current. Stumps, brush piles, and deep holes hold fish. Use small jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms.

Decorah District Streams

Most streams with better water quality should not freeze. Slack water in deeper holes may freeze, but ice should melt in afternoon. With a slower bite, use bigger flashier flies and lures. Parking lots on wildlife management areas are not plowed. Use care when parking along the road. Brook Trout – Fair: Midges hatch all season. Try wholly buggers or a flashy fly for a hungry brookie. Brown Trout – Good: Afternoon melt water should turn on a brownie. Insects will hatch on sunny afternoons. Use small midge patterns. With off color water, try a flashy spinner or fly. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Drift a feathered spinner, crankbait or a hook tipped with worm along an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

Ice thickness is at least 24 inches with about 6 inches of snow. Anglers finding habitat will find fish. Open water around the aerator. The bite has slowed. No motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice. Black Crappie – Fair: Move around to find fish. Use a small jig tipped with a minnow head. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms or spikes around structure.

Lake Meyer

Ice thickness is about 24 inches ice with about 6 inches of snow. Afternoon bite is best. With a slower bite, move often. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms. Black Crappie – Slow: Key in to brush and dangle a small jig about a foot or two above the stems.

Volga Lake

Ice thickness is 20+ inches with 6 inches of snow. Water is stained. Afternoon bite is best. Black Crappie – Slow: Drop your lure about 3 feet above structure and watch them swim up to the bait. Use small teardrop shaped jigs tipped with spikes or waxworms. Bluegill – Slow: Fish around structure in 14-16 feet water about a foot off the bottom.

Temperatures warm slightly through the weekend; mid 30s by Sunday. Chance for snow on Saturday. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 8 feet at Lansing and is expected to be stable this week. Backwater ice is variable with around 2 feet; use caution accessing the ice as shorelines and sloughs may become unsafe with warmer weather. Ice cleats may be needed as snow disappears. Walleye – No Report: Access to tail-water areas is difficult with large areas of ice flows. Black Crappie – Slow: Occasional crappie being caught in just 2-4 feet of water just under the ice. Yellow Perch – Fair: Late ice can be a good time for perch fishing with some of the larger fish being caught this time of year. Sauger – No Report: Use jig and minnows fished off the bottom in the tailwater areas and deeper side channels. Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 15 feet at Lynxville and may rise slightly over the next week. Backwater ice is variable with around 2 feet of ice; use caution accessing the ice as shorelines and sloughs may become unsafe with warmer weather. Ice cleats may be needed as snow disappears. Late ice can be good fishing on Bussey Lake. Avoid the boat ramp area as ice is not stable. Park along the south side of causeway road and walk down from the upper end of Bussey. Walleye – No Report: Access to tail-water areas is difficult with large areas of ice flows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Late ice can be a good time for perch fishing with some of the larger fish being caught this time of year. Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Slow: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Black Crappie – Slow: Occasional crappie being caught in just 2-4 feet of water just under the ice. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Tip-up anglers are catching nice size bass through the ice using minnows or shiners.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 6.5 feet at Guttenberg and may rise slightly over the next week. Backwater ice is variable with around 2 feet of ice; use caution accessing the ice as shorelines and sloughs may become unsafe with warmer weather. Boat ramps at Guttenberg are still locked in ice and may not open for a while. Black Crappie – Slow: Occasional crappie being caught in just 2-4 feet of water just under the ice. Yellow Perch – Good: Late ice can be a good time for perch fishing with some of the larger fish being caught this time of year. Bluegill – Slow: Ice anglers are catching bluegill. Use small teardrop jigs tipped with waxies in 4-5 feet of water with no current. Northern Pike – Fair: Use tip-ups baited with shiners along the edges of deeper cuts with vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Tip-up anglers are catching a few bass using minnows or shiners.

Upper Mississippi River conditions are fairly stable; things may change with the predicted warm weather. Most ramps are still iced in and areas below the dams are covered in ice flows. Fishing reports had been sluggish, but warmer weather and runoff often triggers a better bite. Backwater ice is variable with around 2 feet of ice. With thawing snow and ice, shorelines and areas with current may become weak or unsafe; use caution.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are receding and are 6 feet at the Dubuque Lock and 8.6 feet at the RR bridge. This is up slightly from last week. Ice fishing is still going on in almost all the typical backwaters and marinas in Pool 12. Fishing was again reported mostly as slow this week. Yellow Perch – Slow: Yellow perch are being caught in a variety of backwaters. Most anglers are using waxworms and are catching them while targeting bluegills. Black Crappie – Slow: Up and down reports on crappies all fall and into the winter. Northern Pike – Slow: Reports of northern pike being taken earlier on tip-ups and large shiners; lately the fishing has slowed. Bluegill – Slow: Fishing for bluegills has slowed but is expected to pick up later yet this winter.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels are receding and are 6.5 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. This is up from last week. The tailwater ramp at Bellevue is still frozen in. Ice fishing is underway in nearly all the normal backwaters on Pool 13, but it is reported mostly as slow. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some perch were reported in various areas this week. but they are finicky. Expect the bite to pick up later this winter. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegill fishing has slowed this week.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels receded this week and are 5.3 feet at Fulton, 9.8 feet at Camanche and 4.5 feet at LeClaire. Expect water levels to continue to recede slowly this week. Launching into the tailwaters has been difficult due to ice conditions. Some decent fishing has been taking place at Rock Creek but it has been spotty. Bluegill – Fair.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are 6.3 feet at Rock Island and will recede the next few days. No fishing was reported to us this week.

The river levels increased slightly this week and should hold steady. Tailwaters are again mostly frozen in and people are not able to launch boats. Backwater ice fishing conditions are decent, but beware crossing any flowing channels. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.36 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been slowly falling. As of Feb. 13th, the Marquette St. ramp was was frozen in. We have not received any ice fishing reports or ice condition reports for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.28 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. As of Feb. 14th, the ramps at Muscatine had a lot of large ice chunks floating in the launch area. We have not received any ice fishing reports or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.73 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is slowly rising. The Toolsboro ramp still had some ice built up on the ramp with some chunks of ice coming down the channel. We have not received any ice fishing reports or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.59 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and has been fairly steady. The Tama Beach boat ramp is being reported as frozen in. We have not received any ice fishing reports or ice condition reports for this pool this week.

Boat ramps are being reported as frozen in. We have not received any ice fishing reports or ice condition reports this week. Warm weather and rain in the forecast could create unsafe ice conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.





SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Lots of melting ice and snow with slush and water on what’s left of the ice. The lake ice is in better condition than the ponds, but getting out on the ice is not recommended on either.

Lake Belva Deer

Unsafe ice conditions. Open water where the melt water runoff is entering the lake. Lots of standing water and slush on the ice.

Lake Darling

No open water Thursday morning; forecasted temperatures near 50 should take care of that. Most of the snow and upper part of the ice is now slush. Getting out on the ice is strongly NOT recommended.

Lake Geode

Drained for renovation work scheduled for later this year.

Lost Grove Lake

Ice conditions are marginal at best. Use caution around the trees and near shore. Forecasted weather conditions will make the ice conditions worse. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in deep water yet. Be careful before getting too close the any of the flooded timber. Look for weak spots in the ice.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Central Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that is going on now.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is holding at winter pool of 683.4 feet. Ice conditions are decent, but water clarity is poor. There is open water around the Mehaffey Bridge area.

Diamond Lake

The lake is reported as having 6-8 inches of good ice. Fishing has slowed. Bluegill– Fair: Catch 6-8 inch fish off brush piles on jigs/waxies. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs/waxies around brush. Most fish are about 8 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Most of the lake has about 7 inches of ice. There was a portion on the east shoreline that had been open last week. Fishing activity has been low.

Kent Park Lake

The lake is drained for the renovation project that will take place next winter.

Lake Macbride

The lake has 7-11 inches of ice. Most anglers are targeting the south arm and the area from the beach to the main double ramp. Bluegill – Good: Use a jig/waxie around any brush or deeper rock. Size is marginal at best as these fish top out at 7.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: It is day to day on good catches. Some days have been good and others are slow. Fish over deeper wood or look for suspended fish over the deeper basin with a jig/waxie. Walleye – Slow: Use a spoon/minnow along rock edges, deeper stumps, or drop-offs. Dawn and dusk has been best. Most fish are small, but some eaters are also being caught. Channel Catfish – Slow: A few catfish are being picked up in deeper water on jigs/waxies, spoons/minnow heads, and minnows under a bobber.

Otter Creek Lake

Ice thickness is reported at 10-12 inches. Most fish are being found in deeper water (18’+). Yellow Bass – Slow. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 10 feet low from the restoration project. The lake is reported as having about 10-12 inches of ice. Most anglers are targeting the area along the dam and out from the main ramp. Walleye – Slow: Try minnows or spoons tipped with minnow heads. Most fish are being caught in the creek channels. Early mornings are best. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs and waxies along the dam. White Bass – Slow: A few fish are being caught suspended in deeper water with spoons. Yellow Perch – Slow: A few decent perch are being caught on jigs or small spoons tipped with waxies. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish over deeper brush with a jig/waxie.

Union Grove Lake

There has been no fishing activity on the lake. The aeration system is on, so there is open water at the lower end of the lake.

Ice on most lakes is holding up, but the surface has been sloppy. Use caution around the edges.For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Use caution getting on and off the lake as the ice along the shoreline has started to melt and then re-froze in some areas. Bluegill – Good: Use a teardrop jig tipped with a waxworm in the cedar tree piles.

Lake Sugema

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. Very few anglers have been out in the last couple of weeks. The ice has melted and re-frozen along the shoreline; use caution getting on and off the ice. Tug Forks West has areas of open water due to the geese.

Lake Wapello

Ice thickness is variable; use caution. The ice around the shoreline has melted and re-froze; use caution getting on and off the ice. Most of the action has been in the area south of the campground. Bluegill – Fair: Use teardrop jigs tipped with a waxworm in areas around the cedar tree piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a waxworm or a minnow in areas around the cedar tree piles. Crappies are about 9 inches.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.09 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The ramps at the Rathbun marina are closed for the season and all the campgrounds are closed.The main lake has areas of open water so avoid those areas. Use caution getting on and off the ice as the ice near the shoreline has melted and re-froze. Black Crappie – Fair: Use waxworms or minnows. Target structure in deeper water. Sorting is needed for larger fish.

Red Haw Lake

Ice thickness has varied with the warmer weather; use caution. The ice around the shoreline has melted and re-froze; these areas have variable ice thicknesses making getting on and off the lake difficult.

Ice conditions vary across the district; use caution. The warmer weather will make the ice wet on top and slushy. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use spoons or small panfish jigs tipped with waxworms or live minnows. Trout tend to swim the perimeter, so set up close to shore in 3 to 10 feet of water.

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers fishing mid-lake, generally out from the beach area in 25 to 35 feet of water, are finding a fair to good crappie bite in the afternoons and evenings. Fall 2017 surveys showed good numbers of 10 plus inch crappies that are worth the time to find.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching fair numbers of walleyes below the Saylorville spillway slowly fishing jigs tipped with twister tails and/or minnows.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching crappies suspended 10-15 feet down in 20-30 feet of water in the late afternoon and evenings. Midday they are also being found shallower near sunken habitat in 10-15 feet of water. Two size ranges are being caught. Expect to fish through many 5-7 inch fish for the 9-10 inch fish.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Good: Catch 7-8 inch bluegills over brush piles and suspended in deeper water. Move around to stay on active fish. Black Crappie – Slow: Most anglers are finding the crappie fishing to be slow, but when fish are caught the size is good. Crappie catches have been mostly limited to dawn and dusk.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Trout were stocked Feb. 10th. Fish the perimeter of the lake with small panfish jigs and jigging spoons tipped with waxworms.

Ice thicknesses in Central Iowa are staying in the 8 to 14 inch range. For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Big Lake (Including Gilbert’s Pond)

Rainbow trout were stocked on Jan. 20th. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Tip jigs with waxworms or use minnows.

Cold Springs District Farm Ponds

Use extreme caution when venturing out on farm ponds. Forecasted warm temperatures with melting snow and high winds may make ponds unsafe to fish, especially in the southern part of the district. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are finding bluegills in the deepest part of ponds. Move often if fishing is slow. Black Crappie – Fair: The late afternoon bite has been good in larger ponds that support crappie populations.

Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek has a good panfish population. Bluegill – Fair: Drill holes often to find active bluegill. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been best in the late afternoon and after dark. Fish over the channel for best success. Crappies will average 9.5 inches.

Lake Anita

Ice on the main lake averages 8 inches. Most of the activity is in the campground arm. Black Crappie – Fair: The best bite is late afternoon and after dark. Fish will average 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing is best in the afternoon. Catch fish up to 9.5 inches.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield has a quality panfish population. Find fish around cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Good: Fishing is good around the cedar tree piles for bluegills up to 9 inches. Morning and late afternoon bite is best. Be prepared to sort for larger fish. Black Crappie – Slow: A few 10 to 12 inch black crappies are being caught around the tree piles.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has a good panfish population and will provide good fishing this winter.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a bluegill and crappie population that should provide good ice fishing this winter. Ice is 9 inches. Bluegill – Fair: The best bluegill fishing has moved to the morning bite. Fish will average 8.5 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappie become active just before dark. Fish are 9.5 inches.

Ice thickness remains 5 to 9 inches around the district. There is warm weather and wind in the extended forecast that may create unsafe ice conditions.For more information, call the Cold Springs District Office at 712-769-2587.





Little River Watershed Lake

Ice thickness is 6-8 inches. Thin ice reported in the flooded timber between Paul Vonn boat ramp and the campground.There is open water at the Paul Vonn boat ramp. Geese are keeping some areas of open water, especially north of the dam. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleye up to 22 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished in the main boat ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 11 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow or waxworm fished in the main boat ramp bay.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Ice thickness is about 8-10 inches. Some areas of the shoreline may have thin ice. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm fished along rock piles, cedar tree brush piles, or along the roadbed. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies up to 8.5 inches with jigs tipped with a waxworm or minnow fished along rock piles, cedar tree brush piles, or along the roadbed. Walleye – Slow: Catch walleyes up to 20 inches using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along rock piles, cedar tree brush piles, or along the roadbed.

Most Mount Ayr district lakes have 6-9 inches of ice.Use caution as areas of shorelines, fishing jetties, boat docks, and around flooded timber may have refroze and have thin ice. Geese are keeping some areas of lakes open. For more information, please contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.