FFA Week Begins Today

Iowa’s 15,000 FFA members will mark the start of National FFA Week today by driving their tractors into town, holding pancake breakfasts and other events to celebrate. Kurt Veldhuizen, the F-F-A chapter advisor in Webster City, says the organization has played a vital role in teaching today’s students about the ag economy of the 21st century.

Agriculture is the nation’s top industry and currently employs more than 24-million people. Opportunities abound as there are 11 jobs for every single applicant in the ag industry. While the organization used to be known as Future Farmers of America, the FFA has grown with the times, and with technology.

Many FFA chapters statewide will have special theme days next week, plus introducing elementary students to the world of agriculture and driving tractors to school. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the FFA program, founded in 1928. Nationwide there are over 659-thousand members of the FFA in 7,400 chapters in all 50 states.