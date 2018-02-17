Experts Agree With King: To Combat Opioids, End Sanctuary City Policies

Congressman Steve King released the following video of his questioning of witnesses during today’s Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security hearing on the topic of “The Effect of Sanctuary City Policies on the Ability to Combat the Opioid Epidemic.” The witnesses agreed with King’s analogy that Sanctuary Cities, which adopt policies that provide shelter for illegal aliens by refusing to allow local law enforcement to cooperate with federal law enforcement agencies, serve as the modern analogue to the canyons that once provided shelter to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’s criminal “Hole in the Wall Gang.” The witnesses also provided King with sobering testimony about the extent to which America’s drug crisis is accelerated by illegal immigration, asserting not only that 80-90% of the illegal drugs consumed within the United States are “processed and imported by way of Mexico,” but also that “it is definitely true” that at least one link in every illegal drug distribution chain goes through an illegal alien.

The witnesses at today’s hearing included:

• Detective Nick Rogers, President, Denver Police Protective Association

• The Honorable A.J. Louderback, Sheriff, Jackson County, Texas Sheriff’s Office

• Ms. Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies, Center for Immigration Studies

• Professor Keith Humphreys, Department of Psychiatry, Stanford University School of Medicine