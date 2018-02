Woman Accused of Embezzling More Than $32K From a Convenience Store

A 54-year-old woman has been accused of embezzling more than $32,000 from the Mason City convenience store she managed.

Court records say Melissa Gott is charged with theft. A Mason City phone listed for Gott rang busy during several calls Thursday. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Authorities say she stole the money from a Yesway store’s bank deposits between Jan. 3 and Jan. 14.