Waldorf University Hosts National History Day Contest

Waldorf University will be hosting the National History Day Contest for the Prairie School District on March 23, 2018 starting at 9 am in the Luise V. Hanson Library. Awards will be presented at 11:30 am in the Odvin Hagen Recital Hall.

Students from Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin and Butler counties will come to Waldorf University to showcase history projects in a variety of categories, including documentary, exhibit, paper, performance and website. Students will compete for a chance to advance to the National History Day State Contest to be held in Des Moines on Monday, April 30.

“We are honored to host the National History Day Contest for the Prairie School District at Waldorf University,” said Waldorf University Chair of the Department of History and Instructor Kevin Mason. “It’s exciting to have students from these nine counties share their love and passion for history.”

For more information on the National History Day Contest, visit https://iowaculture.gov/nhd.