Scammers Are Posing as Law Enforcement Agents

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Iowa State Patrol are warning of a scam targeting Iowans by misrepresenting the staff of the Department.

The Iowa State Patrol received reports Thursday from citizens that scammers were posing to be employees of the Department. The callers would claim that they were investigating a lawsuit and were Special Agents with the DCI.

If you receive a phone call similar to one mentioned above, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office Hotline at (515) 281-5926 or (888) 777-4590.

Listed below are some helpful tips to prevent being targeted by fraudulent calls.

If you get a call from someone who claims they are collecting money on behalf of the DPS—even if a caller ID device shows the DPS—hang up.

The DPS does not demand immediate payment via prepaid debit cards.

Do not provide or confirm personal information or financial information to anyone who calls.

You do not need to report the scam if you receive a call. However, if you lost money through the scam, report it to your local police department or sheriff’s office.