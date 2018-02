Marlene L. Wessels, 81, of Belmond and formerly of Goodell, passed away Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond

Memorial services for Marlene L. Wessels will be private.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luickā€™s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248