Forest City Police Make Four Simultaneous Drug Busts Thursday

Forest City Police on Thursday, simultaneously executed four search warrants at residences in Forest City. Marijuana, Methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia were seized. Two apartments at 127 Westgate Drive in the new Westgate Apartments complex were searched along with a residence at 125 Cathedral Oaks Drive, and on Southwest Street. Police did not specify how much meth or Marijuana was seized or the amount of paraphernalia that was recovered.

Police did specify that charges against several individuals are pending at this time, but will be dependent on what further evidence is discovered at the police crime lab over the next couple of days.

Forest City Police were not alone in making the searches. They were assisted by two canine units from the Hancock County Sheriffs Office and the Garner K-9 units. Also on hand were the Forest City Police Department’s Reserve Unit. In all, twenty one officers were on scene at the four locations simultaneously.