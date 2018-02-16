Ernst Joins Senate, House Members to Expand Tax Relief to Pregnant Moms

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined a group of Senate and House members today, led by Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), in introducing legislation to expand the Child Tax Credit to cover all families, including pregnant moms. The Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act builds on the Child Tax Credit provisions included in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act by supporting families and pregnant mothers with the many costs that accompany caring and planning for the care of a newborn baby. “This is about putting more money into the pockets of pregnant moms. Whether they are stocking up on diapers or taking time off work for their child’s prenatal care, pregnant mothers begin to provide for their child and plan for the future as soon as they hear the good news,” said Daines. “All mothers and all children deserve the same attention under the law. My bill recognizes this and will bring fairness to pregnant mothers as they grow their families.” “Pregnancy is an exciting time for moms as they prepare for the arrival of their little one, but it also means new expenditures,” said Ernst. “By extending the Child Tax Credit to expecting mothers, we can help alleviate some of the financial stress so they can focus on preparing to welcome their newborn to the world.” “Parenting costs don’t just begin after a baby is born,” said Lankford. “As anyone with children knows, expecting parents have many expenses to prepare for the arrival of their newborn. It makes sense to expand the Child Tax Credit to cover the costs of that child whether they are incurred before or after birth. I hope it is brought for a vote in Congress – it is an easy way to help families who are planning for the care of a newborn baby.” “It’s simple: expectant mothers and fathers deserve the same financial assistance and tax credit benefits to begin planning for a new child as parents blessed with children already born,” Rep. Meadows said. “The work, care, and costs associated with motherhood begin long before a child is born, and this legislation gives moms and their families an opportunity for a better start. I want to thank my friend Sen. Daines for his leadership on this important issue and look forward to working with my Congressional colleagues on passing this legislation that helps all families.” “Expanding this tax credit will provide more resources to expectant mothers and help with the growing costs of having a child,” Rep. Messer said. “I was raised by a single mom who worked full-time at a factory. This kind of credit would have made a big difference for us, and it will make a big difference for many other Hoosier families.” Additional Senate cosponsors include Deb Fischer (NE) and James Lankford (OK). U.S. House Representative Mark Meadows (NC) is sponsoring a companion bill with Representatives Luke Messer (IN) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA).