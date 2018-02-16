1A State Wrestling Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal Round



120 Tyler Helgeson Lake Mills over Seth Thompson English Valleys 1-0

126 Alex Thomsen Underwood over Logan Heaberlin Belmond-Klemme Technical Fall 22-5 2:55

126 Jacob McBride Newman Catholic over Teagen Lundquist Southwest Valley 6-3

160 Ryan Schott Iowa City Regina over Elijah Wagner Lake Mills Major Decision 11-0

170 Chase McCleish Newman Catholic over TJ Dierking Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas 2-0

182 Zach Ryg Central Springs over Derek Venteicher Bedford-Lenox Fall 3:19

182 Garet Sims Iowa Valley over Tucker Kroeze Belmond-Klemme 7-0

195 Gabe Irons Lake Mills over Joey Wolf Woodward-Granger Fall 1:24

195 Hunter Hagen West Hancock over Brock Meyer Sumner-Fredricksburg Fall 2:56

220 Zack Santee Central Springs over Kaleb Reeves Sigourney-Keota 4-3

285 Cameron Beminio Belmond-Klemme over Jackson Lukes South Winneshiek 5-2

2nd Round Consolations