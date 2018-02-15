Warrior Alumnus Lugo Arenas Takes Over as Head of Waldorf Women’s Soccer Program

The next era in Warrior women’s soccer begins with a familiar face at the helm. Waldorf athletic director Denny Jerome is pleased to introduce Warrior alumnus Lugo Arenas as the new head women’s soccer coach. Arenas will begin his duties recruiting immediately and arrive on campus fulltime in early March.

“Jorge’s experience with a variety of coaching roles prepares him for this opportunity,” Jerome said. “We like his experience as a recruiter, along with his strong emphasis on academics and his commitment level to build a winning program.

“Jorge’s appreciation for and loyalty to Waldorf University is evident and enhances his drive to succeed.”

The Warriors new women’s soccer coach added: “I’m very excited to make an impact on a great group of ladies that deserve success.

“Whether that be in life or on the field, creating great individuals has always been my ultimate goal as a coach,” Arenas said. “I’m grateful and ready to step into the head coaching role for the Warrior women’s program.”

A 2015 graduate of Waldorf with a bachelor’s in Sports Management and a minor in business, Arenas returns to Forest City after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach for the men’s soccer team at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake.

During his time with the Beavers, Arenas helped build the program’s roster from 32 players to 44 student-athletes, assisted in recruitment nation-wide, coordinate video and social media for the program, and coached three Academic All-Americans.

While playing for the Warriors, (Jorge-Lugo) Arenas twice earned All-Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference honors as he played in 34 games, scoring a goal and assisting on seven others for Waldorf. Arenas began his collegiate playing career at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyo.

“The opportunity to take over a program that has been close to my heart has always been a goal of mine ever since I stepped into the coaching world,” Arenas said of his interest in coaching at Waldorf. “They have a great setup with a great supporting cast that help make things happen behind the scenes. Knowing the support from the faculty and staff is there made it a place I want to further my career at.

“As a player, Waldorf gave me a great opportunity to continue my career after playing at Laramie County Community College and it is a big reason for where I am at now in my coaching career.”

Since his playing days, he has been a head coach in the Cheyenne (Wyo.) Soccer Club, and he holds a National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) National Diploma, and NSCAA Level 1 & 2 Goalkeeping Diplomas.

Arenas also served on the Buena Vista campus working as a Residence Hall Director for one year.

Prior to his time in Storm Lake, the Warrior graduate served as Intramural Supervisor at Laramie County Community College.

Moving forward, Arenas sees plenty of potential on the current Warrior soccer field to build upon.

“The current ladies on the squad are a hardworking group, I look to grow that with new players that have the same mentality,” he said. “Hard work in training will drive competition up, in turn closing the score lines in games and as we look to get positive results.”

As for what fan can expect from the former Warrior now as a coach, he said that Waldorf’s women’s team will be a possession-driven team, adding, “I’m defensive minded, but enjoy the magic of creating opportunities going forward when the chance is there.

“I’m eager to transition into the women’s game and look forward to building my own program essentially from the ground up.”

And that’s the goal for Arenas, who looks to build the Warrior program the same way he has done in the programs he’s worked for since graduating from Waldorf – connecting to the community and bringing in players with a reputation and expectation of success, on and off the field.

“Quickly I’ll look to bring in players to grow the culture and build competition within the program,” Arenas said.

“I’ve done a good amount of effort here at Buena Vista University to connect the community with our program, and in return it has paid off tremendously,” the new Warrior coach added. “Giving back to the community is big to me, and letting them know who we are as a program is important.

“Bringing in the right players that have that mindset is the first goal, players who also know that success isn’t achieved overnight,” Arenas added.