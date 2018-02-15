Storm Spotter Training Beginning Soon in the Area

In preparation for inclement spring weather, the National Weather Service will provide free storm spotter training for those in providing valuable severe weather information. Storm spotters provide a variety of information, and pictures when available, on a number of weather phenomenon including tornadoes, wall and funnel clouds, hail, lightning, damaging winds , flash flooding, heavy rains, snow, and ice.

The training is free open to the public. Participants from neighboring counties are encouraged to attend. The training class is an hour and a half.

The first local training will take place in Worth County at the Worth County Emergency Operations Center located at 99 N. Ninth Street in Northwood. It will be on February 22nd beginning at 6:30pm.

The next training will take place on Tuesday, March 20 6:00 PM Rhythm Church, 21 8th St SE, in Mason City, IA. This will be followed by the training for Kossuth and Humboldt Counties on Thursday, April 12 6:30 PM Oxbow Park, 55-69 Park Rd, in Humboldt, IA.

On Tuesday, April 17 6:30 PM, the Wright County Spotter Training will take place. However, the site has yet to be determined. Finally, on Wednesday, April 18 6 PM at the Rake Fire Department located at 210 East Grace Street in Rake, IA, the Hancock and Winnebago County Spotter Training session will take place.