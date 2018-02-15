Legislative Forums Set For Friday in Winnebago County

Winnebago County residents will have the chance to speak to their Iowa Legislators on Friday in three different locations throughout the county. Representative Tedd Gassman and Senator Dennis Guth will appear at all three sessions. They will be joined in the third session of the day by Representative Terry Baxter.

The sessions will begin at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center beginning at 8:30am and continuing until 9:30am. The session is sponsored by the Winn-Worth Betco. The second forum will take place in Lake Mills at the Mills Theater beginning at 10:30am and continuing for about an hour. Like the first session, Winn-Worth Betco will sponsor the meeting along with the third meeting in Forest City.

The third session will begin at 1:30pm and continue until 3pm. It will take place in the Salveson Hall of Waldorf University.

The purpose of the forums are for legislators to get an idea of the opinions and feedback from residents on legislative measures before the Iowa House and Senate. The public is invited to attend any one of the forums and share their views.