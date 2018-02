Eagle Viewing Scheduled for March

The Lime Creek Nature Center and Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board are sponsoring a trip to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minnesota from 7am to 5pm on Monday, March 12th. The trip will include a presentation at the Eagle Center with live eagles and opportunities to view wintering bald eagles on the Mississippi River.

Cost for the trip is $35 for members of the Lime Creek Nature Center, $70 for non-members, and $10 for all youth 17 and under. The fee includes transportation in a motor coach and admission to the Eagle Center. Lunch will not be included.

Registration is required by March 9th. Those who would like to take the trip can call (641) 423-5309 to register.