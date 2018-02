Blood Donors Needed at Upcoming Drives

Because of the cold and flu season along with the winter storms that have rolled through the area, blood donors have been unable to make or keep appointments. Now the Red ross is urging all healthy donors to make appointments to upcoming nearby drives. Blood supplies are low and every donation helps to save at least two lives.

The next two blood drives in the area are at Waldorf University on February 27th. The donation times are 11am to 4pm. The next drive is in Titonka from 1:30pm to 5pm at the Titonka Savings Bank located at 101 Highway 69 North.

Those who are able to donate should contact (800) RED-CROSS or (800) 733-2767.Donors can also visit redcrossblood.org or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.